9 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $155.00 $31.4K 122.7K 289.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $320.00 $81.9K 623 14.8K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $180.00 $34.8K 6.2K 4.4K MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $350.00 $57.8K 2.8K 2.7K KLIC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $26.2K 899 416 MNDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $71.4K 1.0K 344 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $325.00 $88.9K 6.4K 233 COUP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $350.00 $107.9K 685 103 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $495.00 $40.7K 12 5

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 122767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $562.0 per contract. There were 6209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 2890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KLIC (NASDAQ:KLIC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MNDT (NASDAQ:MNDT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.9K, with a price of $1976.0 per contract. There were 6452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COUP (NASDAQ:COUP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.9K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $495.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $8150.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

