Peloton Interactive Whale Trades For November 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $229,279.00 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $187,075.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 1796.86 with a total volume of 22,244.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $114.2K 416 84 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $51.00 $50.8K 1.7K 2.2K PTON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $47.7K 801 214 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $47.00 $34.8K 2.8K 4.2K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $47.00 $32.0K 2.8K 4.6K

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,857,580.00, the price of PTON is down -7.43% at $47.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $68.0

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $70.0

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $105.0.

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $70.0

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.