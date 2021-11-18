This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roblox

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42.31% bullish and 57.69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $133,095.00, and 48 are calls, for a total amount of $2,941,249.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $160.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2408.23 with a total volume of 161,085.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $672.0K 4.8K 3.8K RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $140.00 $131.8K 830 574 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $123.0K 466 203 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $150.00 $106.1K 155 63 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $130.00 $99.9K 5.2K 3.3K

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,732,432.00, the price of RBLX is up 2.77% at $128.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $150.0.

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $98.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

