8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $230.00 $38.0K 370 3.8K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $130.00 $35.6K 3.8K 2.6K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $44.00 $28.9K 2.1K 2.4K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $140.4K 601 1.2K DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $170.00 $36.9K 8.0K 609 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $2900.00 $32.9K 1.4K 503 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $340.4K 239 41 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $79.7K 139 40

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 3843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 2178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 302 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.4K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1273.0 per contract. There were 8062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 429 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.4K, with a price of $8510.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 429 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $3190.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

