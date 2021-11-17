10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $152.50 $31.1K 57.0K 188.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $102.3K 11.4K 13.4K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $28.0K 7.2K 12.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $345.00 $25.3K 7.9K 9.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $210.00 $41.6K 12.3K 8.3K STNE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $23.00 $27.0K 14 2.8K TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $110.00 $135.3K 3.5K 1.3K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $56.2K 11.3K 941 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $310.00 $33.3K 9.0K 677 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $345.00 $34.8K 987 450

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 57051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.3K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 11422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 649 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 7949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 12304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE (NASDAQ:STNE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.3K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 3552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 11394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1517.0 per contract. There were 9027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.