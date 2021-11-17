10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $1100.00 $40.0K 20.3K 99.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $3600.00 $27.5K 6.9K 29.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $150.00 $32.9K 1.1K 18.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $180.00 $43.3K 23.0K 14.2K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $20.00 $29.9K 22.6K 12.9K FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $22.00 $28.9K 5.4K 2.9K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $280.0K 13.0K 2.8K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $62.50 $60.2K 19.0K 2.5K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $315.0K 5.9K 1.5K VSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $44.2K 1.1K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1542.0 per contract. There were 20300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1849.0 per contract. There were 6964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 1145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 984 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 23057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 599 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 22682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 13060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 19049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 5916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSCO (NYSE:VSCO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.