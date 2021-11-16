 Skip to main content

Peloton's Stock Rides Higher: Are Option Traders Turning Bullish?

Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
What Happened: Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is up over 13% on the day, trading over 47 million shares versus its 10-day average of 27 million shares. Positive news came out when the company announced it raised another $1 billion in an equity offering, and that's likely part of why the stock is up on the day.

Option traders have been aggressive trading over 306,000 options with approximately 184,000 of them being calls and roughly 122,000 of them puts (image below).

option_flows_today_pton.png

See Also: Peloton Stock Jumps On Raising $1B Via Equity Offering

Why It Matters: Prior to this Tuesday, there were approximately 523,000 calls and 458,000 puts for a total of 981,000 options. This Tuesday's 306,000+ options represent a 31% increase in the total options just in one day.

Of those approximately 306,000 options traded thus far, about 145,000 of them (roughly 47%) are short-dated. And prior to Tuesday, 40% of those options were expiring this Friday. This should create some headwinds going forward as it gets closer to this Friday's expiry.

What's Next: The next largest expiry by volume is the Dec. 17 monthly op-ex with approximately 30,000 options added to that date.

Looking at the option chain below, there is a broad range of volume and open interest between the $50 and $60 strikes, but interest declines materially below the $50 strike, or above the $65 strike.

option_chain_pton_dec.png

This suggests option traders see a range of prices between the $50 and $60 level, but the stock may struggle to hold onto gains above $65 without a new catalyst.

Should the stock lose the $50 strike, there isn't much support below till about the $40 strike.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Options Markets

