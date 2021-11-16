10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $25.9K 18.6K 18.8K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $342.50 $63.0K 1.8K 3.7K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $27.7K 10.0K 509 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $2980.00 $66.4K 490 410 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $38.4K 6.0K 395 LYV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $26.8K 635 211 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $685.00 $35.2K 866 186 RBLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $33.4K 819 104 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $2950.00 $32.2K 265 56 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $260.00 $118.8K 1.0K 54

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 18638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $342.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 10073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $2980.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 6045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $685.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 430 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $3376.0 per contract. There were 819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $6440.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.8K, with a price of $2330.0 per contract. There were 1053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

