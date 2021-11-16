10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $50.00 $75.3K 20.1K 84.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $1050.00 $54.8K 10.4K 60.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $3600.00 $25.5K 6.8K 17.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $180.00 $29.4K 22.0K 9.3K QS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $50.00 $29.2K 6.7K 2.5K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $32.9K 11.0K 1.9K BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $84.8K 20.0K 1.6K LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $460.00 $43.0K 1.8K 951 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $270.00 $142.0K 4.0K 940 PLBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $77.7K 1.6K 732

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.3K, with a price of $381.0 per contract. There were 20165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $2031.0 per contract. There were 10467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $2102.0 per contract. There were 6897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 22031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 6758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $749.0 per contract. There were 11089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 20028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $4302.0 per contract. There were 1842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BURL (NYSE:BURL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 4078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.