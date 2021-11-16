Riot Blockchain Whale Trades For November 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Riot Blockchain.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60.0% bullish and 40.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $112,066, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $322,107.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $43.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Blockchain options trades today is 1585.22 with a total volume of 5,636.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Blockchain's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.0 to $43.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $30.00 $84.6K 171 90 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $27.00 $79.9K 981 399 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $36.00 $45.8K 2.3K 679 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $40.00 $43.6K 905 182 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $43.00 $34.9K 501 135

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,065,156, the price of RIOT is down -11.33% at $37.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 134 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

