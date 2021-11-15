 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crowdstrike Stock Drops 10%: Are Option Traders Selling?

Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Crowdstrike Stock Drops 10%: Are Option Traders Selling?

What Happened: Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is down over 10% on the day with over 11 million shares traded versus the 10-day average of 3 million shares. Morgan Stanley had earlier this Monday initiated coverage on the stock with a price target of $247, which could have been a catalyst for the aggressive drop on the day.

SEE ALSO: Crowdstrike shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage

Prior to today, option traders had approximately 126,000 calls and 188,000 puts for a total of 314,000 options. However, this Monday option traders have been aggressive, trading over 112,000 options (image below).

total_option_flows_today_crwd.png

Why It Matters: Of the approximately 112,000 options traded today, about six out of 10 of them have been calls. However, very few of those options (about 22,000) are short dated (expiring Friday).

This suggests option traders aren't really day trading this stock and are looking ahead to further expiries, hence holding a medium- or longer-term view of the stock.

What's Next: Looking past the current weekly expiry, the largest by volume is the Dec. 17 expiry, with approximately 17,000 options traded and over 11,000 of them being calls (image below).

dec_monthly_call_options.png

Using this option chain, while there is solid volume between the $250 and $310 strikes, the largest strikes by open interest are between $280 and $300. This may suggest option traders are still bullish (looking a month out) and are expecting a price range above the current $252 spot price (as of this writing).

It should be noted Crowdstrike has an upcoming earnings print on Dec. 1, which could drastically change traders' expectations upon release.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For November 15
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings
Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Falling
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com