10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $1050.00 $31.9K 8.5K 32.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $3600.00 $25.9K 6.9K 19.7K SFIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $76.6K 13.5K 11.1K BGFV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $26.8K 5.4K 2.4K MGM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $40.6K 8.7K 2.2K TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $270.00 $27.0K 3.8K 1.8K GOTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $3.00 $32.5K 6.4K 870 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $25.9K 12.0K 582 BBY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $125.00 $39.3K 1.3K 559 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $352.50 $27.3K 465 463

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $794.0 per contract. There were 8579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 6956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SFIX (NASDAQ:SFIX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 10950 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $7.0 per contract. There were 13575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BGFV (NASDAQ:BGFV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 5494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $354.0 per contract. There were 8774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 3881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 6460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 12040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY (NYSE:BBY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $352.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

