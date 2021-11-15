10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $148.00 $27.6K 6.9K 15.1K MTTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $25.0K 6.3K 11.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $155.00 $48.7K 62.2K 10.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $305.00 $41.6K 6.4K 9.9K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $100.00 $31.8K 7.4K 5.7K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $230.00 $57.3K 3.1K 4.9K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $51.0K 19.7K 3.4K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $170.00 $30.9K 1.3K 2.7K CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $70.5K 6.8K 2.3K AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $140.00 $29.0K 3.0K 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 6990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 6377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 62290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 6451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 7450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $637.0 per contract. There were 3182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 19731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $309.0 per contract. There were 1365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $653.0 per contract. There were 6813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 3093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.