This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 172 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.09% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $935,165 and 162, calls, for a total amount of $10,433,419.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $400.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 9052.42 with a total volume of 2,223,013.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $673.2K 36.7K 2.3K
FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $380.00 $308.1K 10.5K 1.1K
FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $278.2K 5.7K 906
FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $215.0K 36.7K 3.8K
FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $330.00 $206.6K 31.2K 1.2K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,099,979, the price of FB is up 2.5% at $349.4.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

  • Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $430.0.
  • Monness, Crespi, Hardt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $460.0.
  • RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $415.0.
  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $420.0.
  • JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

BZI-UOA

