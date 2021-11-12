Option Traders On Roblox: Are They Expecting More Gains Post-Earnings Surge?

What Happened: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) posted earnings on Monday with a partial beat, reporting a loss on EPS and an increase in revenue. The comments traders seemed most moved by were the daily active users (DAUs) being up and time on the site being up.

Traders jumped on this news as the stock ripped 32% on the release, almost reaching $105 before consolidating since between $91 and $109. Friday has been nothing but bullish, however, with the stock trading 26 million shares versus the 10-day average of 23 million shares. This is interesting considering it's a Friday where share volumes tend to decrease as traders close positions heading into the weekend.

Why It Matters: Anytime a stock trades above its 10-day average in shares suggests a larger amount of participation from the retail and institutional side (due to the increased volume). And this holds for the options traders as well.

Prior to today, the Roblox had about 272,000 calls and 198,000 puts (total of 470,000 options) which means roughly three out of every five options are calls. However this Friday, there have been 284,000 options traded with 221,000 being calls and 63,000 being puts (image below).

That translates to four out of every five options being calls and 60% of the total options being traded this Friday alone. Hence there is a lot of options activity in the stock.

What's Next: Looking at the 285,000 options traded today, about 133,000 of them are short-dated, so a lot of volume today might be a closing of the current open interest. Prior to this Friday, about 37% of the options were expiring this weekend (~141,000 options). When you consider the 133,000 options traded this Friday, that may account for a large portion of the flows to end the week.

When looking at the options flows for next week's expiry, there appears to be an upward shift in expectations. In the image below, you can see the monthly expiry (Nov. 19) with decent volume between the $100 and $120 call strikes (see below).

This may indicate option traders are shifting their expectations higher by having a fair amount of volume and open interest between the $100 and $120 strikes with less interest beyond that.

However, if the price action starts to dip below $90 where there is less open interest and volume, traders might cover their longs and look for a lower base before buying again.