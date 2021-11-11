10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $330.00 $26.7K 5.6K 4.4K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $38.8K 4.1K 1.4K DISCK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $35.00 $140.1K 9.7K 1.4K ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $275.00 $67.8K 381 1.1K VIAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $56.7K 4.8K 875 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $2955.00 $36.2K 84 296 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $2950.00 $38.0K 116 240 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $650.00 $57.6K 2.4K 172 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $32.9K 933 143 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $27.3K 3.9K 139

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 5660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 4169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCK (NASDAQ:DISCK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 127 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1393 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 9745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $678.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 799 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 4816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2955.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $3620.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $3800.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 2456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $658.0 per contract. There were 933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 3976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.