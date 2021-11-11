10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $300.00 $76.0K 6.9K 9.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $150.00 $29.6K 30.4K 4.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $140.00 $62.4K 11.4K 3.7K KLIC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $290.0K 708 2.7K PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $210.00 $39.5K 12.0K 2.2K V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $215.00 $58.5K 2.9K 1.2K DDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $250.0K 627 513 AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $28.1K 5.6K 427 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $330.00 $37.4K 9.4K 277 STNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $117.0K 1.6K 220

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 30448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $312.0 per contract. There were 11469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KLIC (NASDAQ:KLIC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $290.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 12067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 362 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 2970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDD (NYSE:DDD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 435 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AI (NYSE:AI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 5611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $748.0 per contract. There were 9441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE (NASDAQ:STNE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 435 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

