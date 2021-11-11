10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $1100.00 $29.3K 11.9K 46.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $3550.00 $55.2K 2.8K 16.6K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $284.0K 27.5K 10.2K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $47.00 $31.7K 3.8K 2.5K HLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $382.5K 10.0K 1.3K ELY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $37.00 $58.0K 37 1.0K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $74.2K 11.3K 811 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $18.00 $40.1K 53.8K 735 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $155.00 $135.6K 1.0K 618 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $39.2K 3.9K 618

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 11925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $3550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 2803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $284.0K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 27585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 3880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT (NYSE:HLT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.5K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 10051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELY (NYSE:ELY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 11379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 53820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.6K, with a price of $1443.0 per contract. There were 1094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 3957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.