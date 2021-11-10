DoorDash Rips After Q3 Earnings, But Are There More Gains Ahead? Option Flow Analysis

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) ripped higher following the earnings release after the close Tuesday, jumping from $192 to a post-earnings high of $240 before settling back a bit.

Quarterly revenue was at $1.27 billion vs. the estimate of $1.18 billion. The food delivery service did report a quarterly earnings loss of 30 cents per share.

The post-earnings rip notable brought a lot of traders to the table Wednesday, as the volume of shares traded is well above the 10-day average (8.2 million shares vs. a 3.2-million average), yet the stock is struggling to maintain the highs and is trading around $215.

Let's turn toward options to get a better insight into the price action. Prior to Wednesday, DoorDash had about 70,000 calls and 84,000 puts (total of 154,000 options) with 34% of those options (52,000) expiring Friday.

On Wednesday alone, option traders have printed over 99,000 options, which is a 64% increase. Of those 99,000 options, 64,000 are calls and 35,000 are puts, so two out of every three options have been calls:

Of the 99,000 options traded Wednesday, over 60,000 of them are short dated (expiring this Friday). Hence, of the total options in the universe as of now (253,000) 44% of them are expiring this Friday.

Why This Matters: When you have a large amount of options expiring in a couple days, monetization becomes a factor because of the massive time decay (theta) in those long calls. That can create a headwind for a stock as we get later in the week, and this may be accounting for the consolidation and lower prices on the day.

What's Next: Clearly traders have been expecting more bullish prices on the day considering two out of every three options were calls and the volume of shares traded almost 3x the 10-day average.

But the time decay (theta) of those long options will become more of a force as we get to Thursday and Friday. Case in point, the current ATM calls ($217.5) have over $1.6 in theta decay for today only. Those $217.5 calls are pricing around $6.75 in value, thus losing $1.60 in value (23%) by holding those calls overnight creates a lot of pressure to close them sooner than later.

Looking at the weekly chart below, DoorDash has not had a weekly close above $222 since it IPO'd back in December 2020.

While traders may short term be able to push prices above that $222 level Wednesday, the heavy amount of options expiring Friday might make it too difficult to close above $222 this week and thus force a pullback before the next leg up.