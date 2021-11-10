10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $100.00 $34.5K 7.9K 12.3K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $27.2K 29.7K 1.0K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $25.0K 2.3K 756 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $26.0K 2.3K 526 CARG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $62.8K 514 384 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $41.6K 2.0K 205 FUBO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $25.0K 170 146 PUBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $51.0K 356 137 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $2970.00 $42.0K 258 135 EA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $65.6K 1.4K 114

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 7995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 29720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 436 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $6270.0 per contract. There were 2322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CARG (NASDAQ:CARG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 800 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 800 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PUBM (NASDAQ:PUBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 436 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $2970.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA (NASDAQ:EA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.