10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $133.2K 7.0K 7.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $145.00 $38.7K 12.8K 2.6K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $90.00 $28.5K 5.0K 2.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $44.8K 510 899 COMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $31.4K 2.4K 257 ASAN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $140.00 $25.8K 597 257 DOCN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $90.00 $101.6K 339 163 XLNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $145.00 $761.6K 136 136 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $45.6K 514 120 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $74.00 $44.4K 100 119

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.2K, with a price of $1332.0 per contract. There were 7065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 12878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 5012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 436 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $4485.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COMM (NASDAQ:COMM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 436 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.6K, with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $761.6K, with a price of $5600.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

