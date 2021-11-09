10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $102.1K 3.9K 2.9K FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $32.00 $26.2K 381 1.6K SNAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $60.00 $90.0K 29.3K 1.0K SKLZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $13.50 $27.6K 2.1K 857 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $33.4K 5.1K 611 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $2975.00 $93.8K 214 527 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $28.0K 4.9K 271 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $380.00 $90.1K 806 82 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $170.00 $38.2K 417 64 VIAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $42.50 $43.3K 103 60

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 3902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 101 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 29334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 2111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 5166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $2975.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.8K, with a price of $2740.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 801 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 4921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.1K, with a price of $3605.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 101 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $802.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.