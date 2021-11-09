10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $1000.00 $202.4K 43.2K 86.7K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $3600.00 $29.9K 6.6K 25.6K LOTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $5.00 $33.6K 25.9K 19.8K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $20.00 $64.0K 6.1K 9.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $55.7K 28.1K 3.6K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $62.6K 5.0K 1.3K DRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $29.1K 652 1.3K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $195.00 $75.8K 2.0K 805 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $52.50 $25.1K 23 722 BBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $35.4K 1.4K 273

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.4K, with a price of $2045.0 per contract. There were 43223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $2995.0 per contract. There were 6621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOTZ (NASDAQ:LOTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1672 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 120 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 25967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 719 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 6160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 28172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $386.0 per contract. There were 5015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DRI (NYSE:DRI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1164.0 per contract. There were 652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY (NYSE:BBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 1466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.