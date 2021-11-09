10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $150.00 $39.6K 19.7K 54.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $340.00 $46.5K 16.6K 20.4K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $300.00 $29.2K 5.5K 13.7K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $205.00 $33.1K 107 10.6K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $170.00 $29.2K 5.6K 5.3K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $180.00 $35.5K 2.0K 2.4K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $61.5K 4.2K 1.9K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $39.5K 27.5K 1.3K FOUR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $60.0K 6.6K 638 FIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $175.00 $29.7K 3.4K 628

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 19710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 513 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 16696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 5578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 5689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 4268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 27550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOUR (NYSE:FOUR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 6686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 3404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.