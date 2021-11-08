10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $48.00 $63.0K 12.5K 3.3K MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $440.00 $35.0K 1.7K 951 EDIT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $39.00 $26.8K 309 694 ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $438.0K 531 675 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $60.00 $32.9K 547 369 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $30.3K 3.1K 235 ZNTL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $95.00 $50.0K 0 200 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $240.00 $26.4K 207 118 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $620.00 $254.0K 70 114 MCK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $102.9K 704 94

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 373 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 12575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDIT (NASDAQ:EDIT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT (NYSE:ABT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $438.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 3129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZNTL (NASDAQ:ZNTL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO (NYSE:TMO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $254.0K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK (NYSE:MCK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.9K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.