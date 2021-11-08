10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $1200.00 $77.8K 5.9K 36.6K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $40.00 $70.3K 1.5K 10.3K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $48.00 $37.2K 1.1K 8.6K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $43.2K 37.0K 7.0K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $63.00 $44.4K 932 2.5K POSH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $65.4K 823 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $3560.00 $105.5K 356 1.9K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $115.00 $32.6K 2.1K 739 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $2800.00 $39.6K 105 618 ATER CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $12.50 $37.0K 2.1K 463

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $2775.0 per contract. There were 5984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 623 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 37086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 427 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding POSH (NASDAQ:POSH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 770 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $3560.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.5K, with a price of $3103.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 463 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.