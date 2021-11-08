10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $150.00 $55.3K 7.0K 65.4K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $310.00 $243.0K 6.2K 18.3K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $84.3K 4.8K 6.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $335.00 $28.5K 3.6K 2.4K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $157.2K 15.7K 1.9K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $115.00 $144.4K 13.1K 1.3K NOK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $6.00 $27.2K 7.2K 1.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $50.00 $51.2K 7.8K 1.0K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $55.2K 3.9K 910 CFLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $75.2K 10 677

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 6239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 4884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 3675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.2K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 15731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 466 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 13125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 633 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 7257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 296 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 7886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 3969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.