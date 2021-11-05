10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $345.00 $25.6K 3.7K 18.3K LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $100.00 $577.5K 10.4K 5.9K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $45.00 $45.3K 9.5K 4.4K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $3050.00 $68.6K 1.8K 1.1K ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $280.00 $26.5K 703 1.0K FUBO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $28.00 $32.2K 959 360 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $32.0K 28.1K 251 CNK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $50.7K 3.3K 172 DISH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $42.50 $25.4K 926 50 ATHM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $36.5K 521 50

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $693.0 per contract. There were 3713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $577.5K, with a price of $2310.0 per contract. There were 10481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 9554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $3050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $3430.0 per contract. There were 1845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $781.0 per contract. There were 703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 28129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 3370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATHM (NYSE:ATHM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.