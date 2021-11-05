10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $310.00 $31.2K 8.5K 73.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $130.00 $104.9K 14.5K 10.2K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $160.00 $25.0K 9.4K 2.5K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $225.00 $32.4K 2.0K 1.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $192.0K 13.4K 857 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $59.5K 1.0K 680 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $340.00 $82.2K 5.3K 493 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $274.9K 1.4K 160 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $600.00 $32.9K 1.0K 115 CTXS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $49.0K 58 104

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 8561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.9K, with a price of $2099.0 per contract. There were 14575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 9427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 2079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.0K, with a price of $3145.0 per contract. There were 13469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 105 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.2K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 5320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $274.9K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 1452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $3290.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CTXS (NASDAQ:CTXS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

