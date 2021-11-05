10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $3550.00 $146.8K 4.6K 49.9K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $1240.00 $34.5K 5.0K 28.4K BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $25.00 $27.1K 5.9K 13.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $60.8K 12.3K 13.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $24.00 $50.9K 12.5K 12.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $72.0K 12.3K 6.7K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $180.00 $28.1K 4.6K 4.3K RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $29.7K 9.0K 2.1K NLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $12.50 $27.7K 5.7K 2.1K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $210.00 $56.4K 1.6K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $3550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.8K, with a price of $1835.0 per contract. There were 4692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $1240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $576.0 per contract. There were 5042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 5926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 12351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 12594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 12396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $2166.0 per contract. There were 4691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 9081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NLS (NYSE:NLS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 919 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 5787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.