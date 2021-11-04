10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $1250.00 $31.0K 14.1K 66.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $3500.00 $26.1K 7.4K 45.8K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $80.00 $26.2K 948 5.1K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $55.5K 119.8K 3.7K PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $55.00 $26.4K 22 3.2K BGFV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $29.9K 9.1K 3.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $223.4K 11.3K 2.1K PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $80.00 $27.5K 5.1K 1.5K BLMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $85.4K 8.4K 1.2K PLBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $35.00 $27.0K 3.7K 802

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 14171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 7401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 707 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 442 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $561.0 per contract. There were 119820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BGFV (NASDAQ:BGFV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $998.0 per contract. There were 9124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1095 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.4K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 11336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $358.0 per contract. There were 5114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLMN (NASDAQ:BLMN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 712 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 8435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.