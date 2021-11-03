10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $227.50 $38.0K 494 6.5K MTTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $38.0K 991 2.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $140.00 $31.5K 8.7K 1.8K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $290.00 $47.0K 1.8K 957 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $135.00 $177.5K 4.8K 712 XLNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $258.5K 4.6K 630 SUMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $17.50 $45.9K 2.2K 515 ASAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $135.00 $50.7K 583 351 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $650.00 $26.0K 1.0K 245 INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $32.6K 20.8K 238

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 317 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $392.0 per contract. There were 8777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 135 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 1837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.5K, with a price of $2350.0 per contract. There were 4693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SUMO (NASDAQ:SUMO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 459 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $507.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 1050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 443 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 20801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.