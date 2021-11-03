10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $1200.00 $140.4K 26.3K 64.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $3350.00 $51.3K 1.7K 10.3K DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $120.00 $29.9K 1.2K 3.9K AEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $24.00 $56.2K 4.2K 2.4K BGFV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $59.4K 1.7K 2.4K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $52.9K 10.1K 1.9K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $33.00 $35.7K 2.8K 1.3K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $52.5K 7.4K 1.0K WW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $19.00 $28.8K 727 870 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $58.0K 120.7K 824

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.4K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 26318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $3350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 1771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLTR (NASDAQ:DLTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2250 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 4215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BGFV (NASDAQ:BGFV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $529.0 per contract. There were 10184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 7432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WW (NASDAQ:WW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 443 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $464.0 per contract. There were 120712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.