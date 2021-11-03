 Skip to main content

Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54.84% bullish and 45.16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $570,707, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,451,727.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $20.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $401.4K 352 4.1K
F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $355.0K 67.0K 1.6K
F PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $12.00 $105.1K 117.8K 4.0K
F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $92.9K 13.9K 107
F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $18.00 $75.5K 44.6K 5.4K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 34,915,384, the price of F is up 1.29% at $18.24.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

  • Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20.0
  • RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $17.0.
  • Nomura Instinet downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $13.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

