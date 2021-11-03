Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63.64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36.36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $178,400 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $291,371.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 4085.36 with a total volume of 2,162.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $49.00 $114.0K 310 404 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $64.4K 4.2K 142 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $44.6K 1.4K 170 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $37.0K 627 40 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $50.00 $36.0K 450 206

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,505,855, the price of XPEV is down -0.65% at $46.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $56.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

