10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $1200.00 $25.5K 23.7K 75.8K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $50.2K 167.1K 23.1K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $205.00 $65.7K 1.3K 3.2K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $585.0K 8.9K 2.6K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $47.00 $33.3K 619 790 CWH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $39.00 $26.8K 2.2K 647 JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $18.00 $30.0K 1.5K 584 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $145.00 $40.5K 2.9K 486 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $205.00 $105.5K 6.9K 429 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $257.50 $40.1K 27 268

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 23789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 167178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 1364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1625 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $585.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 8902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CWH (NYSE:CWH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 1502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 136 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 2952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NYSE:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 6989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.