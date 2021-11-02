10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $28.7K 11.9K 6.6K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $270.00 $107.2K 10.6K 1.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $850.00 $61.6K 106 774 BTBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $36.7K 3.5K 720 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $322.50 $49.7K 2.7K 626 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $37.0K 925 574 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $285.00 $29.9K 1.0K 491 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $54.6K 1.9K 290 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $31.0K 711 259 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $540.00 $25.6K 176 227

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 11995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $4665.0 per contract. There were 10647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 3592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 2713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 318 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 1009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 444 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $2485.0 per contract. There were 1968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.