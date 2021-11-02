 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Altria Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Altria Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group.

Looking at options history for Altria Group (NYSE:MO) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $196,047 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $398,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $42.5 for Altria Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Altria Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Altria Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.5 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Altria Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $37.50 $164.0K 6.9K 0
MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $95.7K 690 22
MO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $42.50 $35.7K 5.8K 510
MO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $42.50 $35.7K 5.8K 260
MO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $35.0K 755 216

Where Is Altria Group Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,967,511, the price of MO is up 0.39% at $44.22.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Altria Group:

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $47.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2021
Altria Shares Slide On Q3 Earnings Miss, Tightens FY21 EPS Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Stock Wars: Cronos Group Vs. cbdMD
LEXX: Lexaria's DehydraTECH Shows Fast Delivery
Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com