Apple Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 88 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51.14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48.86% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $520,777 and 80, calls, for a total amount of $4,519,760.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $220.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 27894.0 with a total volume of 2,468,725.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $155.00 $217.0K 47 3.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $150.00 $146.2K 59.2K 81.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $148.00 $140.4K 15.4K 8.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $132.6K 31.7K 424 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $152.50 $122.3K 84.1K 81.1K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,626,879, the price of AAPL is up 1.14% at $150.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $170.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $145.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $164.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $166.0.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $175.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

