Moderna Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 49 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53.06% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46.94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,012,254 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $1,753,246.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $460.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1202.56 with a total volume of 21,006.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $305.5K 568 130
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $400.00 $141.9K 4.6K 726
MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $450.00 $114.5K 271 10
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $330.00 $99.0K 770 158
MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $85.5K 143 0

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,873,158, the price of MRNA is up 2.2% at $344.57.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

