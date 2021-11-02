Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45.45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54.55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $126,700 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $874,841.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $44.0 to $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 1696.67 with a total volume of 10,353.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $44.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $44.00 $393.5K 955 103 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $48.00 $103.4K 1.0K 0 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $48.00 $95.3K 1.0K 812 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $52.50 $66.7K 2.5K 190 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $47.00 $64.0K 5.6K 35

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,606,756, the price of UAL is down -0.75% at $47.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.