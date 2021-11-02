FuelCell Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for FuelCell Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35.71% bullish and 64.29%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,800, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,052,419..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $15.0 for FuelCell Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FuelCell Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FuelCell Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $311.5K 222 1.5K FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $8.00 $172.7K 13.0K 6.5K FCEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $123.0K 222 782 FCEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $94.0K 918 261 FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $8.00 $75.4K 13.0K 2.1K

Where Is FuelCell Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 58,912,724, the price of FCEL is down -3.46% at $9.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.