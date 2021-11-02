 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 75 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,816,508 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $2,933,292.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $250.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $163.9K 1.8K 1.1K
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $163.9K 1.8K 947
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $160.00 $156.0K 1.1K 486
BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $141.0K 2.1K 401
BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $190.00 $102.2K 1.4K 75

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,835,715, the price of BABA is down -3.54% at $164.14.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

