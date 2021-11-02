NIO Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52.17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47.83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $215,531 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,070,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $60.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 15466.67 with a total volume of 46,801.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $22.50 $165.5K 636 96 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $22.50 $152.0K 636 400 NIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $50.00 $142.0K 1.4K 210 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $95.6K 41.4K 6.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $64.8K 51.0K 2.2K

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,728,448, the price of NIO is up 2.14% at $41.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $45.0

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $56.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.