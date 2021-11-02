Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 83 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51.81% bullish and 48.19%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $856,642, and 69 are calls, for a total amount of $4,434,011.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $340.00 $506.5K 23.0K 9.2K FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $330.00 $399.0K 31.4K 1.0K FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $355.00 $161.0K 3.4K 630 FB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $280.00 $154.8K 2.6K 578 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $305.00 $137.7K 3.0K 164

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,519,615, the price of FB is up 0.22% at $330.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Monness, Crespi, Hardt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $460.0.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $420.0.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $425.0.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $415.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $430.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.