10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $45.00 $40.1K 9.1K 11.9K OCGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $12.00 $28.4K 6.8K 3.1K BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $114.0K 841 442 IQV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $270.00 $45.0K 480 419 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $36.1K 3.2K 393 DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $330.00 $93.0K 1.2K 308 HZNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $120.00 $27.9K 3.0K 306 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $25.2K 2.4K 69 DOCS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $35.5K 581 58 CMPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $40.00 $27.2K 256 47

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 772 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 9157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $356.0 per contract. There were 6845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQV (NYSE:IQV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 3200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HZNP (NASDAQ:HZNP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 3054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 445 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $506.0 per contract. There were 2425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCS (NYSE:DOCS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMPS (NASDAQ:CMPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.