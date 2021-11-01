10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $1200.00 $41.6K 15.3K 90.4K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $18.00 $268.6K 43.6K 19.0K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $200.00 $101.1K 1.0K 9.1K HLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $6.5 million 201 8.0K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $29.00 $42.0K 3.6K 1.6K CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $50.4K 5.5K 950 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $67.50 $53.2K 1.5K 510 TUP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $35.7K 844 351 KSS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $62.50 $25.5K 852 225 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $94.00 $59.0K 95 213

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $2325.0 per contract. There were 15311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3400 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.6K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 43664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.1K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT (NYSE:HLT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7314 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $6.5 million, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 5565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 1577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TUP (NYSE:TUP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.