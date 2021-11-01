10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $330.00 $25.7K 12.4K 27.8K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $255.00 $104.1K 8.1K 16.1K ATEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $15.00 $32.2K 1.4K 2.2K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $297.1K 2.8K 1.7K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $76.00 $52.2K 385 1.6K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $258.3K 1.7K 669 GLW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $73.4K 1.2K 598 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $196.0K 1.4K 412 SPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $41.9K 989 251 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $275.00 $50.5K 276 157

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 12472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.1K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 8149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATEN (NYSE:ATEN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 445 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 391 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.1K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 2861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.3K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 1768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW (NYSE:GLW), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 445 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.4K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 445 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.