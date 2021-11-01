 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 80 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43.75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56.25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $801,697 and 66, calls, for a total amount of $4,052,428.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $300.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $252.0K 1.3K 452
NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $137.00 $165.0K 56 50
NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $131.3K 790 201
NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $150.00 $112.5K 750 274
NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $109.4K 1.0K 301

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,387,840, the price of NVAX is up 14.9% at $171.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

