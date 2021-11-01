What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44.83% bullish and 55.17%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $196,228, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,263,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $295.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $295.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $180.00 $213.9K 109 100 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $185.00 $148.5K 2.0K 389 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $180.00 $93.0K 109 30 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $210.00 $64.2K 5.1K 6.1K BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $205.00 $60.4K 306 48

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,017,597, the price of BA is up 2.02% at $211.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $275.0

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $224.0.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $269.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.